Police investigate series of shots fired in Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

The City of Beloit Police Department posted on their Facebook page Tuesday morning about three separate shots fired incidents overnight Monday into Tuesday.

According to City of Beloit Police:

11:36 p.m. Monday, July 6 – A home in the 1100 block of 10th Street was shot several times, including one bullet going into a living room.

1:13 a.m. Tuesday, July 7 – A vehicle was shot about a dozen times in the 1700 block of Gateway Boulevard with two bullets striking another vehicle in a nearby parking stall. Neither vehicle was occupied during this incident.

6:25 a.m. Tuesday, July 7 – Two vehicles parked in a driveway in the 1600 block of Roosevelt Avenue were shot several times. Neither vehicle was occupied during this incident.

No injuries were reported in any of these incidents, and the investigation to all three reports are still ongoing. City of Beloit Police ask anyone with information contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.

