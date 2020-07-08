Advertisement

Bird tests positive for West Nile Virus in Winnebago Co.

There have been no reported human cases of WNV in Winnebago County this year.
Source: MGN Online
Source: MGN Online(WTOK)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A bird found in the 61107 zip code in Winnebago County tested positive for the West Nile virus on Wednesday.

The Winnebago County Health Department received laboratory confirmation from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The illness is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.

There have been no reported human cases of WNV in Winnebago County this year. However, the identification of a positive bird indicates the potential for increased risk of infection with WNV. 

WNV can cause severe illness or even death in some people. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people. The Winnebago County Health Department is working to reduce the risk of WNV transmission by addressing areas of stagnant water and helping the community reduce areas where disease carrying mosquitoes multiply, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.

You can help protect yourself and your family from West Nile virus by following the 3R’s:

Reduce the number of disease carrying mosquitoes around your home and neighborhood by:

- Dumping standing water every five days

- Cleaning up debris such as old leaves and twigs

- Getting rid of old tires

- Making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens without tears or openings

- Telling WCHD about areas of standing water in your neighborhood by calling 815-720-4100

Repel mosquitoes to avoid bites by:

- Wearing shoes with socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors

- Using EPA-registered insect repellant containing 25-30% DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535, according to label instructions

Report dead birds to WCHD at 815-720-4245

There is no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 is not transmitted through mosquitoes. For more information on this fact, go to the World Health Organization website here. For more information, visit the Winnebago County Health Department website at www.wchd.org. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, or contact 815-720-4000.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Latest News

News

SuperValu in Oregon shutdown over potential COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Ogle County Health Department is working with company officials to get everyone tested.

News

FHN, SCHD offering free COVID-19 testing July 14, 28

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
No appointment or healthcare referral is required

News

Family pop up market in Belvidere on Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Volunteers include indviduals from Belvidere Police Department and Belvidere North National Honor Society.

News

Mercyhealth responds to Rep. Bustos claim

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Tuesday, Rep. Bustos claimed 57,000 Illinoisans in Winnebago County will no longer have their insurance accepted at Mercyhealth.

News

Expired driver’s licenses, ID cards, license plate stickers extended to Nov.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Customers who must visit a facility to renew their driver’s license or ID card are encouraged to first use the preregistration application.

News

Father, son killed in McHenry Co. crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Both 49-year-old Harold E. Switzer Jr. and 26-year-old Harold Switzer III were ejected from the car and suffered fatal injuries at milepost 39 in Marengo.