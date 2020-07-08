Bird tests positive for West Nile Virus in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A bird found in the 61107 zip code in Winnebago County tested positive for the West Nile virus on Wednesday.

The Winnebago County Health Department received laboratory confirmation from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The illness is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.

There have been no reported human cases of WNV in Winnebago County this year. However, the identification of a positive bird indicates the potential for increased risk of infection with WNV.

WNV can cause severe illness or even death in some people. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people. The Winnebago County Health Department is working to reduce the risk of WNV transmission by addressing areas of stagnant water and helping the community reduce areas where disease carrying mosquitoes multiply, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.

You can help protect yourself and your family from West Nile virus by following the 3R’s:

Reduce the number of disease carrying mosquitoes around your home and neighborhood by:

- Dumping standing water every five days

- Cleaning up debris such as old leaves and twigs

- Getting rid of old tires

- Making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens without tears or openings

- Telling WCHD about areas of standing water in your neighborhood by calling 815-720-4100

Repel mosquitoes to avoid bites by:

- Wearing shoes with socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors

- Using EPA-registered insect repellant containing 25-30% DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535, according to label instructions

Report dead birds to WCHD at 815-720-4245

There is no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 is not transmitted through mosquitoes. For more information on this fact, go to the World Health Organization website here. For more information, visit the Winnebago County Health Department website at www.wchd.org . Like us on Facebook , follow us on Twitter , or contact 815-720-4000.

