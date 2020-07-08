Advertisement

Animal care agencies seek the community’s help

The COVID-19 pandemic impacts shelters.
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in downtown Rockford houses and cares for pets in the region, but the organization needs the community’s help.

“Since March 15th to the end of June, we have taken in like 400 animals,” Office Manager at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary Marcia Brice said. “We were taking in a lot of strays right now for cats and kittens we have 169 cats and kittens that need to be adopted.”

During the protests, the sanctuary fostered all animals out of the shelter, and some of them never came back.

“We did want to make sure all of our animals were safe, so we did foster them out all the cats and dogs were no longer in our facility,” Brice said. “Since then we have brought everybody back a lot of people did foster during that time, and the one thing that’s good, they fostered them but they adopted them after the fostering.”

Dena Gates worked in animal care for nearly a decade and says the pandemic even changes the way people foster a pet.

“What happens is you are not able to enter the buildings, they cut back on their help quite a bit, you’re not able to go in there and visit the animals like you were able to at one point,” Gates said.

Although the process is different, Gates says those changes should not deter people from opening their homes to a furry friend.

“There is still more fostering that needs to be done,” Gates said. “I think you’d be surprised that once you start fostering you are going to find the love of your life.”

With the high number of cats and kittens in the shelter, Noah’s Ark posted on Facebook they need food donations to the business. For more information on how to help, visit their website here.

