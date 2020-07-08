36 additional deaths, 980 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 980 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 36 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

- Champaign County: 2 males 70′s

- Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 2 males 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 4 males 70′s, 2 females 80′s, 2 males 80′s

- DuPage County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s 1 male 80′s

- Kane County: 2 males 70′s, 2 females 80′s

- Lake County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s

- McHenry County: 2 females 70′s

- McLean County: 1 female 70′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 30′s, 1 female 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Winnebago County: 2 males 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 149,432 cases, including 7,099 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,742 specimens for a total of 1,842,576.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 1–July 7 is 2.6 percent.

As of last night, 1,518 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 331 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

