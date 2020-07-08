Advertisement

2 charged with hate crime for vandalizing Black Lives Matter mural in California

Two people are charged with a hate crime for defacing a Black Lives Matter mural in California.
Two people are charged with a hate crime for defacing a Black Lives Matter mural in California.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Calif. (Gray News) - California prosecutors have charged two people with a hate crime along with other misdemeanors for vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said Nicole Anderson, 42, and David Nelson, 53, face the charges after Anderson started covering up the street mural in their home city of Martinez on July 4. Prosecutors accused Nelson of aiding in the vandalism, which was captured on video.

Nelson was heard on a video that was later posted on social media defending the defacing of the mural.

“No one wants Black Lives Matter here,” Nelson said in a video obtained by KGO. “All lives matter.”

Prosecutors claim a Martinez resident applied for a permit to paint the temporary mural on a downtown road. The pair began defacing the mural soon after it was completed.

Nelson was able to paint over the letters “B” and “L.” The pair are charged with violation of civil rights, vandalism and possession of tools to commit vandalism. If convicted, they could face up to one year in jail.

As people watched over the mural on Sunday to prevent further vandalism, KGO reports another man was arrested when he drove up to the scene and pulled out a gun.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

NerdWallet: 4 expert tips to get hired from home

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Schwahn, NerdWallet
Millions of newly out-of-work Americans are chasing employment simultaneously.

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

National Politics

Supreme Court: Some employers can refuse to offer free birth control

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.

National Politics

Impeachment witness Vindman retiring from army, lawyer blames Trump

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN
The statement from attorney David Pressman said Vindman was leaving the Army after more than 21 years after it had been made clear "that his future within the institution he has dutifully served will forever be limited."

Latest News

News

Expired driver’s licenses, ID cards, license plate stickers extended to Nov.

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Customers who must visit a facility to renew their driver’s license or ID card are encouraged to first use the preregistration application.

National

Black Lives Matter vandalized in California

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|

National Politics

As COVID-19 cases spike, Dr. Deborah Birx emphasizes mask-wearing

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Once a daily event, briefings from the White House coronavirus task force are now a rarity as positive cases spike around the country. One of the leaders on the task force, Dr. Deborah Birx says they are still guiding states in fighting COVID-19.

National

Renters face financial cliff ahead; limited help available

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL
Renters are nearing the end of their financial rope.

National Politics

Supreme Court sides with Catholic schools in employment suit

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The high court's ruling was 7-2, with two liberal justices joining the conservative majority for the schools.

Coronavirus

COVID patients: Less than half know where they got it

Updated: 1 hour ago
A survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows only 45% of COVID-19 patients studied in nine states knew they had been in contact with someone who had the virus.