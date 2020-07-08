Advertisement

12 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

That brings the total case count to 3,115.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are 12 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Wednesday.

That brings the total case count to 3,115. This is up from 3,103 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Tuesday. The total deaths are still at 95.

The recovery rate is now at 96.1 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 4 percent.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Voting during a pandemic

Updated: 33 minutes ago
County clerk’s anticipate COVID-19 is here to stay through elections so they are drawing up plans to provide a safe environment for voters.

News

Rockford man admits to distracted driving after multi-vehicle crash in Ogle Co.

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Three people were taken to local hospitals following the crash.

News

Animal care agencies seek the community’s help

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Area animal care agencies discuss the need for foster parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Beloit College pens letter against ICE ruling on foreign students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
International students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall

Latest News

News

Stateline county clerk’s prepare for elections during a pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
County clerk's anticipate COVID-19 is here to stay through elections so they are drawing up plans to provide a safe environment for voters.

News

FHN, FHS offering sports physical clinics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The physicals will be done on the high school campus to ensure social distancing

News

Boone County announces 6 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are a total of 482 recovered cases in the county.

News

Bird tests positive for West Nile Virus in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There have been no reported human cases of WNV in Winnebago County this year.

News

Edwards Apple Orchard West to open in August

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Poplar Grove location at 7061 Centerville Rd. has yet to make an announcement.

News

36 additional deaths, 980 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 1–July 7 is 2.6 percent.