12 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

That brings the total case count to 3,115.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are 12 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Wednesday.
That brings the total case count to 3,115. This is up from 3,103 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Tuesday. The total deaths are still at 95.
The recovery rate is now at 96.1 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 4 percent.
