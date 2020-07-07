Score Street shooting victim identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 23-year-old victim from a Sunday shooting near the 500 block of Score Street in Rockford was identified on Tuesday.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Rockford police officers responded to the Orton Keyes Housing Development near the 500 block of Score Street for a call of a shooting victim.

Jimiros Reed was taken by paramedic ambulance to the hospital where despite all efforts by medical personnel he could not be revived, according to the Winnbeago County Coroner’s Office. The 23-year-old Rockford native was pronounced dead from a shooting at 1:03 a.m.

At 1:27 a.m., the Winnbeago County Coroner’s Office was called by staff from the OSF St. Anthony Medical Center for a reported shooting death.

The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department. An autopsy was performed, and the preliminary cause of death is a gunshot wound, according to the Winnbeago County Coroner’s Office.

Toxicology tests will be available in approximately three weeks, according to the Winnbeago County Coroner’s Office.

Police describe the suspect as 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 11 inches, with a medium build, 25 to 30-year-old man wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.