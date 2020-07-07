Rivets stay hot, beat Woodchucks 9-5

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After starting the season 0-3, the Rivets tighten the screws, fixed the bolts and greased the gears. Now, Rockford has won three straight after another comeback win against the Woodchucks on Monday at Rivets Stadium.

Just like the day before, the Rivets fell behind early. Rockford trailed 3-0 in the fifth, then started stringing hits together. The team scored three runs in the inning thanks to a RBI single by Kirk Liebert, then a sacrifice fly by Jake Vander Wal, followed up by a RBI double from Drew Grace.

University of Kentucky’s Chase Estep added to the hit parade with a grand slam in the sixth to seal the win for the Rivets.

