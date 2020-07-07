Advertisement

Man sentenced 19 years in Boone Co. for cocaine offenses

Rodriguez-Diaz must serve at least 75 percent of his sentence with the IDOC.
(WABI)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Wheaton man pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance before Judge C. Robert Tobin on Thursday.

Efren Rodriguez-Diaz of Wheaton was sentenced to 19 years incarceration in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by three years mandatory supervised release, according to the DEA.

Rodriguez-Diaz must serve at least 75 percent of his sentence with the IDOC. The penalty range for the offense was 15 to 60 years incarceration.

WIFR previously reported that Rodriguez-Diaz, along with 45-year-old Roy Vazquez, arrived at the 2101 Gateway Center Dr. Walmart location in Belvidere and met with a confidential source in October of 2017. During the meeting, the confidential source was shown a black duffel bag which contained cocaine.

Officers then arrested both Vazquez and Rodriguez-Diaz. The cocaine was sent to a lab where it was confirmed to weigh 2032 grams. Vazquez was sentenced to 19 years in prison in June.

The DEA was assisted by the Belvidere Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Rockford Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Crystal Lake Police Department, Wheaton Police Department and the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

