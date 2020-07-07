Advertisement

Madison and Dane Co. to require masks indoors starting next week

Photo courtesy: MGN.(KKTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Public Health Madison and Dane County order will require nearly everyone in the county to wear a mask while indoors when people other than other household members are present.

The order is set to go into effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 13, the agency said in a statement announcing the move. It applies to everyone over the age of five.

The agency explained that “per the order, people must wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth when in public, which includes in businesses, health care settings, waiting in line, and on public transportation.”

Someone who cannot wear a mask because of a condition or disability is asked to see if they business can provide reasonable accommodation, such as curbside pickup or delivery.

