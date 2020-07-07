Advertisement

Krueger pool to reopen Thursday

Families may sign up for no more than one session a day as space is available at the Beloit pool
Credit: MGN
Credit: MGN(KVLY)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Krueger Pool in Beloit is set to open for the season on Thursday, July 9, with physical distancing and safety requirements in place due to COVID-19.

The pool capacity will be limited to 50 people per session. Sessions will be one to one and one-half hours a day, Thursdays through Sundays. The pool will be closed Mondays through Wednesdays. The fee for pool entry is $2 per person per session. The pool is not offering season passes for 2020, according to the Beloit Parks and Recreation Division.

Families may sign up for no more than one session a day as space is available. The schedule is as follows to allow time for cleaning between sessions:

  • 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • 1:30 to 3 p.m.
  • 3:30 to 5 p.m.
  • 6:30-8 p.m.

Individuals can reserve their swim sessions by calling 608-364-2877. Reservations must be made before 10 a.m. on the day of the session.

The pool began taking reservations on Tuesday, July 7. Call between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, or Thursday, July 9, for initial reservations. The schedule hours allow the pool to serve up to 200 guests per day Thursdays through Sundays. City of Beloit residents will receive preference when making registrations, according to the Beloit Parks and Recreation Division.

Other changes include:

  • Pool guests must come dressed in their swimsuits.
  • Guests may arrive five minutes prior to their reserved time slot and must line up using the markings on the sidewalk before entering the pool.
  • No locker room will be available for changing.
  • Restrooms and showers will be available; restrooms and showers will be sanitized every half hour.
  • Bag checks will be completed in the grassy area with social distancing requirements in place. Individuals will also pay their pool entry fee and wait in this area as it can accommodate physical distancing.
  • No coolers.
  • No pool noodles or kickboards.
  • Life jackets and puddle jumpers will be available if needed; pool staff will sanitize the life jackets and puddle jumpers between each guest.
  • Guards and pool managers will closely monitor for physical distancing.
  • Individual family areas will be reserved and marked off to provide physical distancing. Personal chairs are welcome and encouraged.
  • Pre-packaged food items will be available to purchase in the concession area.
  • No deep well, diving board, water slide or water features. The splash pad will be open with physical distancing requirements.
  • No swimming lessons.
  • No water aerobics.
  • No pool rentals.

Other pool rules remain in place, including bag checks and supervision of children under the age of 12, according to the Beloit Parks and Recreation Division.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford home suffers $200K in damages after Monday morning fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Crews brought the fire under control in approximately an hour. There were no injuries to the residents of the home or Rockford Fire personnel. The home suffers from an estimated loss of $200,000.

Regional

Rockford Public Library branches reopen with new guidelines in place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
After months of waiting, the Rockford Public Library swings open its doors for the general public.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 2 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Residents battle the heat without cooling centers

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Due to COVID-19 concerns, some cooling centers won't open this year

Latest News

News

Officials release information after fatal gas station shooting in DeKalb

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Officials release information after fatal gas station shooting in DeKalb

News

Rockford Libraries Reopen

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Rockford Park District Playground Renovations

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Rockford Home Suffers $200k in Damages

Updated: 16 hours ago

Regional

O’Shea dismissal hearing delayed, now scheduled for Thursday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rockford Board of Fire and Police Commissioners pushed back the date of its next meeting where it expected to review a formal complaint against Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

News

Freeport Shooting Follow-up

Updated: 17 hours ago
Six people were shot early Sunday morning in Freeport leaving a man dead, one in critical condition and four others with gunshot wounds.