Krueger pool to reopen Thursday

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Krueger Pool in Beloit is set to open for the season on Thursday, July 9, with physical distancing and safety requirements in place due to COVID-19.

The pool capacity will be limited to 50 people per session. Sessions will be one to one and one-half hours a day, Thursdays through Sundays. The pool will be closed Mondays through Wednesdays. The fee for pool entry is $2 per person per session. The pool is not offering season passes for 2020, according to the Beloit Parks and Recreation Division.

Families may sign up for no more than one session a day as space is available. The schedule is as follows to allow time for cleaning between sessions:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1:30 to 3 p.m.

3:30 to 5 p.m.

6:30-8 p.m.

Individuals can reserve their swim sessions by calling 608-364-2877. Reservations must be made before 10 a.m. on the day of the session.

The pool began taking reservations on Tuesday, July 7. Call between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, or Thursday, July 9, for initial reservations. The schedule hours allow the pool to serve up to 200 guests per day Thursdays through Sundays. City of Beloit residents will receive preference when making registrations, according to the Beloit Parks and Recreation Division.

Other changes include:

Pool guests must come dressed in their swimsuits.

Guests may arrive five minutes prior to their reserved time slot and must line up using the markings on the sidewalk before entering the pool.

No locker room will be available for changing.

Restrooms and showers will be available; restrooms and showers will be sanitized every half hour.

Bag checks will be completed in the grassy area with social distancing requirements in place. Individuals will also pay their pool entry fee and wait in this area as it can accommodate physical distancing.

No coolers.

No pool noodles or kickboards.

Life jackets and puddle jumpers will be available if needed; pool staff will sanitize the life jackets and puddle jumpers between each guest.

Guards and pool managers will closely monitor for physical distancing.

Individual family areas will be reserved and marked off to provide physical distancing. Personal chairs are welcome and encouraged.

Pre-packaged food items will be available to purchase in the concession area.

No deep well, diving board, water slide or water features. The splash pad will be open with physical distancing requirements.

No swimming lessons.

No water aerobics.

No pool rentals.

Other pool rules remain in place, including bag checks and supervision of children under the age of 12, according to the Beloit Parks and Recreation Division.

