Heat Advisories issued as temperatures, humidity continue to ramp up

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the sixth time in July’s first seven days, and for the 13th time in 2020, temperatures eclipsed the 90° mark in the Stateline. The mercury officially reached a toasty 94° officially at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, tying it for 2020′s hottest reading to date. Though thunderstorms developing late Tuesday Afternoon into early Tuesday Evening may offer temporary cooling over parts of the area, the stifling heat is set to continue into Wednesday, and with humidity levels expected to continue to climb, it’s likely to feel hotter than any day so far this year! With that in mind, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for parts of the Stateline Wednesday.

The Heat Advisory includes Green, Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties for now, but could be expanded eastward. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The advisory, as it stands presently, is in effect for Green, Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties. Those are the areas likely to see the most humid air, though it’s safe to say it will be intensely hot and humid areawide. Temperatures are likely to reach between 92° and 96°, which, combined with dew points in the lower 70s, will produce heat index values as high as 102° in most spots.

Wednesday is likely to be the hottest, most humid day of the week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Make no mistake, not only is this brand of heat extremely uncomfortable, it’s downright dangerous, and could lead to heat-related illnesses or even death if proper precautions aren’t taken. You’ll want to make sure to slow down and take it easy, check frequently on your elderly neighbors and family members. Lightweight, loose fitting, light colored clothing is best in this kind of heat, as it absorbs the least amount of sunlight. Avoid spending too much time in the sun, rather, do your best to seek air conditioning if at all possible. It’s extremely important to watch what you eat, and to avoid overeating. Hydration is also of paramount importance. Be sure to drink at least a glass of water per hour while outdoors. Lastly, make sure to take similar precautions with your pets, as they, too, are susceptible to the heat.

But, far more importantly than any precaution listed above, be sure to protect your children by employing one simple practice, to look before you lock! For as hot as it’s to be outside, the interior of your car will heat up much, much more quickly. With outdoor temperatures of 90°, interior temperatures reach nearly 110° in just ten minutes, and almost 125° in a half hour. Keep in mind, we’re forecasting temperatures in the mid-90s Wednesday, so these numbers would similarly need to be adjusted upward. The sad reality, though, is that far too many children lose their lives due to the negligence of parents or caregivers who don’t look before they lock. In the past two years, more than 100 children have succumbed to vehicular heat stroke, a number that’s inexcusably high. Already, seven children have died this year due to vehicular heat stroke.

It's extremely important to look before you lock. Interior temperatures tomorrow could reach nearly 140° within an hour! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More than 100 children have been killed due to vehicular heat stroke in the past two years. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Some relief from the heat arrives by the weekend. Though temperatures will remain near 90° Saturday, humidity levels will relax considerably. Sunday and Monday will both be very warm, but comfortably so. Unfortunately for non-heat enthusiasts, the reprieve is to be a short one. Signs point to a second heat wave arriving starting Tuesday, this one likely as intense, if not more intense than this one. There are still some signs that our first triple-digit temperatures since 2012 could be in the offing sometime in the Wednesday through Friday window next week.

Though temperatures will remain very warm, if not hot this weekend, humidity will ease noticeably. The "relief" is temporary, as heat returns by next Tuesday and beyond. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.