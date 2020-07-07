Advertisement

Four new faces appointed to Winnebago County community boards

Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney appoints new members subject to board approval
By Courtney Sisk
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four new faces are up for Winnebago County board approval to serve as new members of community boards. Chairperson Frank Haney made his appointment announcement during a news conference Tuesday.

“Are we where we need to be as a county government with our employee base at the county? No we have to improve,” says Haney. One of the ways he aims to improve is by appointing qualified, diverse candidates to community boards. All four of his nominees are minorities, and have strong voices in the community.

“I remain a kid who grew up in this community who sees all the good but we also have challenges,” he says.

Cesar Sanchez, Rhonda Greer Robinson, Reverend Dr. Peter Frank Williams and Paulina Sihakom are the nominees. Read about them below from the Memorandum:

Cesar Sanchez: (Community Action Agency Board, would replace Tiana McCall) works at Midland Bank States Bank and serves as their Regional Community Development Relationship Manager. He specializes in business development, public relations, minority outreach, and financial literacy. He is also on the Boards of United Way, HomeStart and the Rockford Public Library. He was recognized as one of the Rockford Register Star’s 75 People You Should Know, and La Voz Latina YWCA’s Community Member of Distinction Award.

Rhonda Greer Robinson: (Winnebago County Housing Authority Board, replacing Fred Wescott) has been an educator and coach in District 205 since 1986 and is a voice in the community around increasing educational attainment and success opportunities for under served communities. Currently she is the President of the local NAACP and the State Association Education chair.

Rev. Dr. Peter Frank Williams: (Crime Commission, replacing Ken Barnes) is the Assistant Pastor for Membership Recruitment at St. Luke’s Missionary Baptist Church. He’s a member of the Rockford Minister’s Fellowship and served as a member of the Chairman’s Bridge Council and was President of the Freeport Ministerial Fellowship Alliance from 2004-2013.

Paulina Sihakom: (Airport Authority Board, replacing Tommy Dal Santo) has worked in the banking industry for the past 27 years. Currently she works at PNC Bank and leads the Rockford Market. She serves on the Goodwill of Northern Illinois and is President of the Lao American Association of Northern Illinois.

According to Haney, the memorandum and appointments will first be read at Thursday’s board meeting. He anticipates it to be laid over for an additional two weeks before a final vote, as that is standard practice.

