Dofflemyer defeats Silvers to win first Mauh-Nah-Tee-See title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play Invitational usually sets the table for the summer golf circuit in Rockford in May. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the invite was moved to the first weekend of July.

Robert Dofflemyer beat defending match play champion Brian Silvers 4&2 to earn his first Mauh-Nah-Tee-See championship.

What sets the invitational apart from other area tournaments, it takes place in two days. Those golfers who win and advance, have to turn around and play a second round that same day. Dofflemyer beat Jamie Hogan 3&2 in the semifinals while Silvers held off TJ Baker one up to setup the final pairing.

