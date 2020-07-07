Bustos: 57K Illinoisans will no longer have insurance accepted at MercyHealth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Congresswoman Cheri Bustos released a statement regarding Winnebago County patients of MercyHealth on Tuesday.

“In just two weeks, more than 57,000 patients in Winnebago County will see their medical insurance refused at Mercyhealth, as Javon Bea continues to put profits over patients in the midst of a pandemic. Our state is fighting to reopen safely, and rather than help the community, Bea is putting those most in need at risk,” Congresswoman Bustos said. “In June, I was encouraged to see Mercyhealth reach an agreement with Molina Healthcare. However, our nation is still struggling with COVID-19, and we must make sure that all who need care can access it. I urge Javon Bea and Mercyhealth to take the next steps to make sure that IlliniCare and Meridian can continue to be accepted.”

On July 21, Mercyhealth’s agreement with IlliniCare and Meridian Medicaid will expire, leaving 57,079 patients in Winnebago County forced to seek care at another hospital system, according to Bustos.

Mercyhealth’s agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid is also set to expire on Oct. 22, according to Bustos.

In June, Congresswoman Bustos issued a statement praising the Mercyhealth-Molina Healthcare deal and urged Javon Bea to take similar action to make sure that all Medicaid patients in Winnebago County can continue to turn to Mercyhealth for their medical needs.

