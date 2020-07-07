Advertisement

Boone County announces 6 new cases of COVID-19

There are a total of 482 recovered cases in the county.
Boone County, Illinois
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 629 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday with six new cases.

-- Heritage Woods of Belvidere

-- Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 23 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 49 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 115 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 95 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 122 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 97 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 54 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 33 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 30 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 10 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

