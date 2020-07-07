Blu Astor Cabaret shooting suspect arrested, other still at large

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A suspect allegedly involved in a shooting at an adult entertainment club in Janesville turned himself into the Rock County Jail.

Damont Deandre Green faces multiple charges, including attempted first degree homicide and first degree reckless injury after four people were shot at the Blu Astor Cabaret on June 20.

Green is set to appear in court on Wednesday, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Another suspect, 23-year-old Jaq Antione-Amura Wiggins is still at large. If you know his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

