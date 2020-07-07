Area colleges examine fall enrollment numbers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College and Rockford University will move to hybrid classes in the fall, after a spring semester that was almost exclusively online.

Both institutions are taking a deeper look at enrollment numbers for the fall semester to see if hybrid classes will be a hit.

“We’re a little more down for fall than we would hope, but we understand that,” Vice President of Student Services at Rock Valley College Patrick Peyer said.

Rock Valley College announced its plans for the fall semester, which includes hybrid courses, two weeks ago, but there may not be as many students to teach.

“Fall right now were about 18, or 19 percent down of our goal,” Peyer said.

Peyer says the college expected lower numbers, and that this should not change the educational experience.

“The impact on students is pretty minimal but there probably will be some additional schedule cutting,” Peyer said.

At Rockford University, officials say they are experiencing the exact opposite, an increase in enrollment.

“We’re a small institution so from the time students visit for the first visit to the time that they are actually in classes here there is a lot of attention from faculty and staff,” Interim Vice President of Enrollment at Rockford University, Mike Quinn said. “I think that makes a difference for students when they are considering Rockford and when they are actually here.”

Although each institution faces different challenges, officials from each say Rockford University and Rock Valley College will be ready for Fall 2020.

“We can control how we create an environment that focuses on the health and well being of our students, faculty and staff and we can control the quality of our education,” Quinn said.

“We want students to come and experience, we want them to be a part of our campus whether it is here or at the other locations but it’s going to be a challenge its going to be a huge challenge,” Peyer said.

