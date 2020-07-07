Additional charges filed against Springfield man in connection to killing of US Marshal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A superseding indictment returned today by a federal grand jury in Rockford adds new charges against Floyd E. Brown in connection with the killing of Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner.

Brown, 41, of Springfield, was originally charged with one count of killing a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of illegal firearm possession, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois.

Keltner was killed on March 7, 2019, in Rockford. He served as a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy and was a member of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The superseding indictment returned Tuesday renews the three prior counts and adds several new charges in connection with the killing of Keltner and other acts allegedly committed by Brown on the day of the murder, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois.

One count of attempting to kill a deputy marshal and two special deputy marshals;

One count of using a deadly and dangerous weapon to forcibly assault Keltner;

One count of using a deadly and dangerous weapon to forcibly assault a Deputy marshal and two special deputy marshals;

One count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence,

Causing the death of Keltner

One count of discharging a firearm during the assault and attempted murder of the deputy marshal and two special deputy marshals.

An arraignment date in federal court in Rockford has not yet been scheduled.

The superseding indictment was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago office of the FBI. Several agencies have assisted in the investigation, including the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Rockford Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomington Police Department, Lincoln Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Talia Bucci and Scott Paccagnini.

The counts pertaining to the killing of Keltner carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment or death. If convicted, the court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal sentencing statutes and the advisory U.S. sentencing guidelines.

