ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Becoming partly cloudy this Tuesday with the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms that could produce heavy downpours and wind gusts of 35 MPH between 3 - 7 PM. Don’t expect much of a breeze as temps will top out close to 94 degrees with a heat index around 98 degrees.

