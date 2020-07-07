37 additional deaths, 587 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 587 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 37 additional confirmed deaths on Tuesday.

- Cook County: 2 females 50′s, 2 females 60′s, 4 males 60′s, 4 males 70′s, 3 females 80′s, 2 males 80′s, 1 unknown 80′s, 2 males 90′s, 1 unknown 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- Kane County: 1 female 70′s

- Kendall County: 1 female 90′s

- Lake County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 90′s

- Madison County: 1 female 70′s

- McHenry County: 1 male 60′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 90′s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 90′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 50′s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 80′s

- Will County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 80′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 148,452 cases, including 7,063 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 26,994 specimens for a total of 1,809,834.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 30 –July 6 is 2.5 percent.

As of last night, 1,385 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 320 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

