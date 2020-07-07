3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Ogle Co.
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people were taken to a local hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Ogle County Tuesday afternoon.
Two vehicles were heading northbound when a southbound vehicle crossed the center line and hit the first northbound vehicle at Townline Road and Route 2 at about 12:15 p.m.
The extent of injuries was not known. Three people were taken to a hospital. The Illinois State Police has taken over the investigation.
