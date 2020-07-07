Advertisement

2 additional deaths, 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 4.1 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are two new deaths and four additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Tuesday.

That brings the total case count to 3,103. This is up from 3,099 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Monday. The total deaths are now at 95.

The recovery rate is now at 96.2 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 4.1 percent.

