2 additional deaths, 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are two new deaths and four additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Tuesday.

That brings the total case count to 3,103. This is up from 3,099 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Monday. The total deaths are now at 95.

The recovery rate is now at 96.2 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 4.1 percent.

