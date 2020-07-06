Winnebago County announces 55 new COVID-19 cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are 55 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Monday.

That brings the total case count to 3,099. This is up from 3,044 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Thursday. The total deaths remain at 93.

The recovery rate is now at 96.2 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 4.1 percent.

