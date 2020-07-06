Two White Sox players test positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It may become all too commonplace to hear players or staff members for professional teams testing positive for COVID-19. But that is the reality for sports as organizations try to return to play. Sunday, the White Sox announced two of their players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team put out a statement on social media, saying the two individuals are asymptomatic, have been isolated in Chicago, and are being monitored by team doctors. The White Sox, however, will not name the players who tested positive because the two have requested privacy at this time.

The team was back to work on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field preparing for the 60-game season. The individual players will have to record consecutive negative tests and pass appropriate COVID-19 protocols before returning to baseball activities.

