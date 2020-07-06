Rockford restaurants recap their first full week in Phase 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the state moved into Phase 4 of its reopen Illinois plan, restaurants and bars in the region came up with their own plans to open dining rooms while adhering to safety guidelines.

“We had some really hot days where people wanted to come in and sit down,” Owner of Greenfire Shendet Ismajlaj said. “I think we are probably under 50 percent of our seating just because of the way the tables fall in place, but it is nice to sit up to 10 people at a table instead of 6 it makes a difference.”

At District Bar and Grill in downtown Rockford, Phase 4 is the first time the business has opened its doors since March.

“We literally have been closed since March 15th and we just opened up at the start of phase 4,” General Manager at District Bar and Grill Billy Ni said. “The biggest change for my staff is we had to implement all the social distancing guidelines and all the additional protocols to make sure that District is not only a fun atmosphere but a safe and healthy one.”

Throughout Phase 3 many businesses moved operations outdoors, which relied on good weather conditions to bring in a crowd, something Ismajlaj will not miss.

“It’s kind of nice to open up inside so we can get ready for the wintertime at least at 40 or 50 percent whatever we have right now,” Ismajlaj said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.