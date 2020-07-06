Advertisement

Rockford restaurants recap their first full week in Phase 4

Dine-in services are back, and restaurants say they are happy to welcome customers back inside.
Dine-in services are back, and restaurants say they are happy to welcome customers back inside.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the state moved into Phase 4 of its reopen Illinois plan, restaurants and bars in the region came up with their own plans to open dining rooms while adhering to safety guidelines.

“We had some really hot days where people wanted to come in and sit down,” Owner of Greenfire Shendet Ismajlaj said. “I think we are probably under 50 percent of our seating just because of the way the tables fall in place, but it is nice to sit up to 10 people at a table instead of 6 it makes a difference.”

At District Bar and Grill in downtown Rockford, Phase 4 is the first time the business has opened its doors since March.

“We literally have been closed since March 15th and we just opened up at the start of phase 4,” General Manager at District Bar and Grill Billy Ni said. “The biggest change for my staff is we had to implement all the social distancing guidelines and all the additional protocols to make sure that District is not only a fun atmosphere but a safe and healthy one.”

Throughout Phase 3 many businesses moved operations outdoors, which relied on good weather conditions to bring in a crowd, something Ismajlaj will not miss.

“It’s kind of nice to open up inside so we can get ready for the wintertime at least at 40 or 50 percent whatever we have right now,” Ismajlaj said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Illinois announces 639 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The new figures bring the total to 147,251 cases and 7,020 deaths so far in Illinois. The six deaths are the lowest in a 24-hour period since March 25, when three deaths were announced.

News

Violent Fourth of July weekend in stateline area

Updated: 4 hours ago
Violent weekend in the stateline

News

Saturday shooting at DeKalb gas station leaves one dead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The DeKalb County Major Case Squad is currently working this as a homicide.

News

Suspect escapes after armed robbery at Rockton gas station Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
At approximately 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the BP gas station in Rockton was robbed. A man with a gun forced the clerk into the back room and later took some cash before fleeing on foot.

Latest News

News

Man killed after shooting at Rockford apartment complex

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Police describe the suspect as 5′7 to 5′11, with medium build, 25 to 30 year-old man wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.

News

One man dead, five injured after shooting in Freeport

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Freeport Police Sunday morning say a 23-year-old Freeport man was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital. The identity of the victim is being withheld until proper notification of the family has been made.

News

Fourth of July safety tips

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT

News

Rock painting event

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT

News

A stateline family paints messages of positivity and cartoons to place in their neighborhood

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT
Their fourth rock painting event is tomorrow where whoever finds the five rocks, wins a gift card.

News

Ways to avoid risky behaviors over the Fourth of July weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
|
By Savanna Brito
High risk activities include being indoors while not wearing face coverings, not social distancing, and being in groups of more than 50 people.