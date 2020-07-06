Rockford Public Library branches reopen with new guidelines in place

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After months of waiting, the Rockford Public Library swings open its doors for the general public.

Just like many organizations, the library system shut down its branches over concern of COVID-19. As part of the reopening, new rules needed to be set. Face coverings and social distancing are a must inside the buildings. No more than 50 people are allowed inside at any given time.

Meeting rooms are also closed for now and some furniture is sectioned off so customers know it’s not a place to hang out and linger.

Customers must show their library card or pull up the card number on the library’s app in order to get into the building.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.