Advertisement

Rockford Park District renovates two playgrounds

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Playgrounds are able to reopen in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, but two local jungle gyms will get a makeover first.

“It’s important to make sure that younger generations have a safe place to play,” Janie Jenkin said.

The Rockford Park District partners with Kids Around the World, an organization that travels the globe to renovate and build playgrounds to improve playgrounds at the former Walker and White Swan schools.

“We’re refurbishing the playground and putting new hardware on new parts that have been broken and new parts just to bring it up to code and about 200 cubic yards of playground mulch to make the surfacing safe again,” Project Manager with Kids Around the World Tim Clauson said.

The park district acquired the two jungle gyms from the Rockford Public Schools. Over time the structures deteriorate needing upgrades. The park district says it planned to start the renovation in the spring but the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way.

“We had all of our playground equipment and materials ordered and delivered last year,” Landscape Architect with the Rockford Park District Tom Lind said. “We were kind of gearing up to do this project in the spring and then COVID hit and everything went on hold a little bit.”

Despite the challenges, project managers, and volunteers on-site at the Walker neighborhood playground say this renovation is worth it.

“Doing work for your community is fun because then you can meet people that are in your community and you can talk to them and grow a bond with them,” Playground user Olivia Finkenhofer said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford Libraries Reopen

Updated: moments ago

News

Rockford Park District Playground Renovations

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

Rockford Home Suffers $200k in Damages

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Regional

O’Shea dismissal hearing delayed, now scheduled for Thursday

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rockford Board of Fire and Police Commissioners pushed back the date of its next meeting where it expected to review a formal complaint against Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

News

Freeport Shooting Follow-up

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Six people were shot early Sunday morning in Freeport leaving a man dead, one in critical condition and four others with gunshot wounds.

Latest News

News

Rockford Park District Spray Pads

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Regional

Rockford Public Library branches reopen with new guidelines in place

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
After months of waiting, the Rockford Public Library swings open its doors for the general public.

Coronavirus

Kinzinger staying cautious while Illinois reopens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
16th District Representative, Adam Kinzinger, paid a visit to Northern Illinois Food Bank to see how the community market has been adjusting to the changes caused by the novel Coronavirus disease.

Coronavirus

Winnebago County announces 55 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are 55 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Monday.

News

Rockford Park District institutes new spray pads

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
If you are trying to beat the heat at area parks this summer, Rockford Park District is prepared to present new devices to keep you on your feet.