Rockford Park District institutes new spray pads

Rockford Park District spray pads
Rockford Park District spray pads(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you are trying to beat the heat at area parks this summer, Rockford Park District is prepared to present new devices to keep you on your feet.

Spray pads have been installed at ten participating parks around Winnebago County to aid outdoor enthusiasts in the 90-degree weather. All you have to do is walk up the device and press the button to be greeted with a refreshing spray of water.

The Rockford Park District also says that visiting West Rock Wake Boarding Park is another great way to stay cool the remainder of the summer.

