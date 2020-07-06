Rockford gas prices up two cents over the last week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in the Forest City are up two cents over the last week. According to AAA, the average price of gas is $2.28 per gallon. This is up nearly 11 cents from this time last month.

The national gas price average increased to just one cent to $2.18 a gallon, despite a dip in US demand for gasoline, AAA says. However, for motorists who hit the road for the Independence Day holiday, gas prices were a welcome sight.

“Independence Day weekend gas prices were nearly 60 cents cheaper than last year and on top of that, they were the most inexpensive prices seen for the holiday since 2004,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Gas prices are fluctuating across the region with some Great Lakes and central states seeing increases and decreases as much as a nickel.

