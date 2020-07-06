Rivets bats come alive in win over Woodchucks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rivets narrowly ended the first weeks of Northwoods League play without a win. However, Rockford tied the game in the ninth on Saturday in Green Bay, before winning it in extra innings. The Rivets used that momentum to overcome an early deficit in their 13-6 win over the Woodchucks on Sunday at Rivets Stadium.

University of Iowa pitcher Cam Baumann got off to a rocky start, lasting just one inning. Wisconsin scored their first run on a bases loaded walk. However, Rockford scored twice without recording a hit in the first to take the lead. In fact, the Rivets were no-hit through the first three innings.

Then the bats started finding the ball and hits came in bunches for Rockford. The Rivets scored seven runs in the fourth inning and never looked back.

