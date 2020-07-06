O’Shea dismissal hearing delayed, now scheduled for Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Board of Fire and Police Commissioners pushed back the date of its next meeting where it expected to review a formal complaint against Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

The group planned to meet Tuesday but rescheduled it to Thursday. Two weeks ago a group called ‘The People’ filed the complaint over statements the chief made regarding teens and violence. The group also submitted an addendum criticizing the chief for rehiring former officers with histories of violence.

Earlier Monday, Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney released a statement backing O’Shea.

