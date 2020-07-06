Officials release information after fatal gas station shooting in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - On Saturday, July 4 at approximately 1:50 p.m., DeKalb Police Officers immediately responded to 933 South Fourth Street in reference to a call that a person had been shot in the parking lot of FasMart. Upon arrival, Officers located two victims that had been shot. One victim, Chrishun Keeler-Tyus, 29-year-old male, died at Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital. The second victim did not sustain life threatening injuries.

Investigators have learned that Keeler-Tyus was inside FasMart when he and another customer had a disagreement. The female customer that had the disagreement with Keeler-Tyus, called her husband on her cell phone to assist her at FasMart. Keeler-Tyus exited the store and walked back to his car, which was parked by a gas pump.

The female customer’s husband arrived at FasMart and exited his vehicle. Another dark colored vehicle then pulled into the FasMart parking lot and shot several times at Keeler-Tyrus. The suspect vehicle fled the scene traveling N/B on South Fourth Street. Investigators have identified, located, and seized the vehicle used by the shooter. This vehicle was recovered in Aurora.

The DeKalb County Major Case Squad is currently working this homicide.

