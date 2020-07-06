Meaningful relief from heat and humidity still several days away

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A heat wave is fully underway in the Stateline. Rockford’s now registered four consecutive days in the 90s, bringing our total for 2020 up to 12. We’ll undoubtedly add to that tally in a big way this week, as the heat that has gripped much of the nation’s interior strengthens its grip in the coming days. Temperatures Monday topped out officially at 93° in Rockford, though it’s turned considerably more humid, as dew points have risen into the middle and upper 60s, making it feel like the mid-90s over most of the area.

Temperatures Tuesday are actually likely to take a small step back, topping out at 92°. However, the news isn’t all good. If anything, it’ll feel even hotter due to humidity levels taking another jump. As dew points reach the 70° mark over most of the area, heat index values are expected to peak in the middle to upper 90s.

The combination of heat and humidity will produce heat index values near 100° Tuesday. It's likely subsequent days will feel similarly hot, if not hotter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday and Thursday are to be similarly hot and humid, if not more so. Any meaningful relief from the heat and humidity is not likely to reach us until this weekend.

Humidity will gradually increase over the next several days. No relief is expected until this weekend, at the earliest. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That’s not to say we won’t get at least SOME relief at times. Thunderstorms may offer localized, brief cooling here or there, beginning in the afternoon hours Tuesday. Any thunderstorm activity Tuesday appears likely to be quite scattered in nature, but could offer at least a few hours of modest cooling. Storm chances Wednesday appear to be between slim and none, but there’s at least some hope for more widespread showers and thunderstorms late Thursday, Thursday Night, and again on Friday. Finally, a cold front’s passage late Friday should allow temperatures to fall some, and, more importantly, for humidity levels to retreat to more manageable levels.

Any relief, though, will be modest, and temporary. A suite of long-range computer forecast model projections continue to loudly advertise the resurgence of heat and humidity the middle to latter portions of next week. In fact, it appears plausible, if not likely that next week’s heat may be more intense than any seen here thus far in 2020, and perhaps the most intense we’ve seen in years. If current projections hold, it’s not unreasonable to think a 100° temperature would be out of the question somewhere in the Stateline at some point in the middle to end of next week.

Long-range outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center suggest that unseasonable heat will persist through at least the 20th of the month. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Heat appears to be far from finished, even after the above July 14-20 outlook period. You’ll notice in the animation below that our weekly temperature departures grow from about 7° per day this week to as high as 10° per day in the July 17-24 period. Considering our normal high temperature during that time is around 85°, that’s a forecast that high temperatures are forecast to AVERAGE 95° during that time! While some days may not reach that high, others are likely to be hotter, again putting our first 100° since 2012 into the conversation.

While a minor reprieve may be in store by this weekend, even hotter conditions are likely next week. What's more, above normal temperatures are likely to continue well into August. (Maps Courtesy: WeatherBell.com)

Another interesting takeaway from this animation is that even though the heat is to slowly relax its grip toward the end of the month, it never fully relinquishes its handle at any point over the next month an a half. Every seven day interval between now and August 20 is presently forecast to produce a healthy temperature surplus, meaning air conditioners are likely to be heavily relied on for some time to come.

