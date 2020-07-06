Local golfers hit the links for the first tournament of the summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Normally, the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play Invitational kicks off the Rockford golf summer circuit in May. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all events had to be delayed. Now with the state into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, tournaments can get underway once again.

The Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club hosted the first two rounds of the annual invite on Sunday. 16 golfers started the day and we are down to the final four.

Quarterfinals results:

#1 Brian Silvers def. #8 Garrett Ralston 4&3

#2 Robert Dofflemyer def. #7 Matt Lamarca 3&2

#3 Jamie Hogan def. #6 Justin Christiansen 3&2

#5 TJ Baker def. #4 Cody Rhymer 2&1

Semifinal match-ups for Monday, July 6:

#1 Brian Silvers vs. #5 TJ Baker - 11:00 a.m. tee time

#2 Robert Dofflemyer vs. #3 Jamie Hogan - 11:10 a.m. tee time

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.