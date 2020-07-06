Advertisement

Local golfers hit the links for the first tournament of the summer

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Normally, the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play Invitational kicks off the Rockford golf summer circuit in May. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all events had to be delayed. Now with the state into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, tournaments can get underway once again.

The Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club hosted the first two rounds of the annual invite on Sunday. 16 golfers started the day and we are down to the final four.

Quarterfinals results:

#1 Brian Silvers def. #8 Garrett Ralston 4&3

#2 Robert Dofflemyer def. #7 Matt Lamarca 3&2

#3 Jamie Hogan def. #6 Justin Christiansen 3&2

#5 TJ Baker def. #4 Cody Rhymer 2&1

Semifinal match-ups for Monday, July 6:

#1 Brian Silvers vs. #5 TJ Baker - 11:00 a.m. tee time

#2 Robert Dofflemyer vs. #3 Jamie Hogan - 11:10 a.m. tee time

