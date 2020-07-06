KNIB Recycle Center closing due to heat this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful will close its recycle center drop-off for Tuesday, July 7 at the Hydraulic Road location in Rockford and also on Wednesday, July 8 at the new Machesney Park location due to the high heat index.

In a press release KNIB says, “The safety of our volunteers is our priority. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”

Heat index values are forecast to reach or at times surpass 100 degrees beginning Tuesday and continuing through Thursday.

