Kinzinger staying cautious while Illinois reopens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 16th District Representative, Adam Kinzinger, paid a visit to Northern Illinois Food Bank to see how the community market has been adjusting to the changes caused by the novel Coronavirus disease.

Kinzinger has been an advocate for reopening businesses in phases three and four of Governor Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan. He says he is happy to see events like the Northern Illinois Food Bank in action, but also advises caution as the state begins its lengthy recovery process.

“When the economy takes a hit. in this case by an unforseen pandemic, you realize the importance of a program like this and having an organization like this around when it matters, especially. So I wanted to come see it, see what’s going on, and the changes that have been implemented since COVID. And I have got to commend the staff. They have done a fantastic job,” Rep. Kinzinger says.

Kinzinger plans to make additional stops along the stateline tomorrow and through the week as he meets with government officials, health experts and his constituents to discuss plans to protect against COVID-19.

