Illinois announces 614 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 614 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 6 additional confirmed deaths.

- Champaign County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 2 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 90

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 147,865 cases, including 7,026 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.  Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,134 specimens for a total of 1,782,840. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 29 –July 5 is 2.6%.

