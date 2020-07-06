Advertisement

IHSA clears fall high school sports to resume practices under Phase 4 ‘return to play’ guidelines

High school sports have been cleared to resume as of Monday under specific guidelines.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Illinois High School Association says fall sports will be allowed under their Phase 4 COVID-19 response plan. Phase 4 of the “Return to Play” guidelines allow teams to gather in groups of 50 or less, including coaches, players, and team managers.

Team activities are limited to 20 contact days between now and August 9.

An IHSA member high school may not conduct team activities under the Phase 4 Return to Play Guidelines unless they have local school district approval, and are located in a Health Region that is currently in Phase 4 (or better) under the Governor’s Restore Illinois plan.

If schools host an event before August 9, they can allow only up to 20% of capacity for spectators.

IHSA said they are operating in tandem with state public health guidelines.

Local school administration determines the permitted activities at their school. Prioritizing the health and safety of all students and staff must remain the focus of each IHSA member school.

“Safety remains at the forefront of everything that the IHSA is doing as we move into Phase 4 and beyond,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “We appreciate the collaborative efforts of the SMAC and IDPH in recognizing the physical, mental, and emotional benefits for our student-athletes and coaches as they progress into training in a more traditional practice setting. Our focus now shifts to continuing to work with state leadership to determine how to provide the safest environment possible for fall sports.”

See the full details on the new guidelines here.

