Home on N. Mulford in Rockford suffers $200K in damages after Monday morning fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department wad dispatched to 1540 N. Mulford Road in Rockford for a residential structure fire. Department personnel arrived within six minutes to find heavy smoke and fire from the roof of a ranch style home.

Crews brought the fire under control in approximately an hour. There were no injuries to the residents of the home or Rockford Fire personnel. The home suffers from an estimated loss of $200,000.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

