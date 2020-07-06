Advertisement

Home on N. Mulford in Rockford suffers $200K in damages after Monday morning fire

The Rockford Fire Department was dispatched to 1540 N. Mulford for a residential structure fire.
The Rockford Fire Department was dispatched to 1540 N. Mulford for a residential structure fire.(Rockford Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department wad dispatched to 1540 N. Mulford Road in Rockford for a residential structure fire. Department personnel arrived within six minutes to find heavy smoke and fire from the roof of a ranch style home.

Crews brought the fire under control in approximately an hour. There were no injuries to the residents of the home or Rockford Fire personnel. The home suffers from an estimated loss of $200,000.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

