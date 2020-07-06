Heat wave to persist this week, rainfall deficit likely to grow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 90s seem to be the new normal when it comes to daily high temperatures. Rockford recorded a high of 92° Sunday, marking the third consecutive day of 90° or higher and the eleventh such day this year. There are plenty more 90° days where that came from and they will continue this week.

According to the American Meteorological Society, Rockford is now technically in a heat wave as the city observed its third consecutive 90° or higher day. The definition says three or more days with temperatures exceeding 90°. We will have no problem doing that and we’ll likely exceed the July average for 90° days too.

According to the American Meteorological Society, we are in the beginning of a heat wave. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With a ‘cap’ in the atmosphere in place for the beginning of the week, storm chances will remain limited throughout the next 2-3 days in the Stateline. We can’t rule out the chances for an isolated shower or two both Monday and Tuesday. However the chances are extremely low, especially for Monday. With daytime heating peaking in the afternoon hours, this is when the small rain chances are in effect. See the graphical representation of the rainfall chances in our Timecast graphics below for Monday and Tuesday.

A very small chance for a shower or two is possible Monday afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Isolated storm chances are possible Tuesday afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Once the middle of the week comes around, daily high temperatures will continue going up ever-so-slightly. In addition, humidity levels will be back on the rise by the middle of the week. Heat index numbers could reach close to 100° by Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures well into the 90s and dew points in the 70s.

Dew Points will go further up getting into the 70s (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The middle of this week calls for some significant and potentially dangerous heat index values. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We are also reaching the time of the year when our daily water evaporation rate is at its peak. Unfortunately, our summer season rainfall and July rainfall are below normal and in a deficit. Any downpours that may have fallen in your hometown any of the last two weeks doesn’t mean anything anymore because the hot temperatures have dried up our grounds. Most spots across the region are in a decent rainfall deficit now and this is likely to continue growing. Most long range computer models are not spitting out much rain for the Stateline this week. Be sure to continue using sprinklers and watering cans when it comes to tending your lawn and gardens.

With no big rains in sight, the rainfall deficit looks to grow further. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Not a lot of rain is in the forecast for this upcoming week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.