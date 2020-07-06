Advertisement

Freedom ride for fireworks heads to Shirland

Freedom ride for firework display
Freedom ride for firework display(WIFR)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Freedom riders and Refs Bar and Grill along with Kegel Harley-Davidson hosted a motorcycle ride to Shirland Illinois Sunday. The group met at the Simple Fuel on Meridian Road and Route 20 before taking off to Ref’s in downtown Durand. From there the crew went to Shirland for an exclusive motorcycle parking set-up.

Organizers say it’s important to raise money to bring the firework display back to the area.

“The community is very excited,” says Floyd Voss, who was born and raised in Shirland. “Everyone around the area [has] really come out and responded well to our donations, and it’s been a really nice help for the community.”

“Any time we can celebrate freedom and independence, especially the celebration of it, we want to be a part of it,” says Johnny Alex, who jumped in on the organization planning.

The bikers raised funds for the firework display, and hope to put on a show in Shirland next year as well.

