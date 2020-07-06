Advertisement

DC Estate Winery brings back food trucks and entertainment

DC Estate Winery
DC Estate Winery(WIFR)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Continuing the Fourth of July fun, the DC Estate Winery is open and ready for business, all while keeping a focus on customer and staff safety.

Sunday, Cantina Taco and the winery hosted an event with live music, wine and of course tacos. Operational managers say the warm weather is always welcomed, but the facility is fortunate enough to support both indoor and outdoor options. They say it’s important to have the food truck and musicians back entertaining, as those industries were hit by the pandemic as well.

“It’s been a lot of hoops to jump, and I mean it’s just staying on top of it and doing all of the sanitizing and everything else we have to do,” says DC Estate operational manager Ashley Bingham. “But we want everybody to be safe as well, and we want people to feel safe when they come here.”

The winery extended its hours for people to continue to celebrate the warm holiday weekend.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Freedom ride for fireworks heads to Shirland

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Freedom ride for firework display

News

Rockford restaurants recap their first full week in Phase 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Restaurants in the Rockford region welcomed customers back into dining rooms in Phase 4, and owners of some local eateries are happy with the results.

Coronavirus

Illinois announces 639 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The new figures bring the total to 147,251 cases and 7,020 deaths so far in Illinois. The six deaths are the lowest in a 24-hour period since March 25, when three deaths were announced.

News

Violent Fourth of July weekend in stateline area

Updated: 6 hours ago
Violent weekend in the stateline

Latest News

News

Saturday shooting at DeKalb gas station leaves one dead

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The DeKalb County Major Case Squad is currently working this as a homicide.

News

Suspect escapes after armed robbery at Rockton gas station Sunday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
At approximately 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the BP gas station in Rockton was robbed. A man with a gun forced the clerk into the back room and later took some cash before fleeing on foot.

News

Man killed after shooting at Rockford apartment complex

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Police describe the suspect as 5′7 to 5′11, with medium build, 25 to 30 year-old man wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.

News

One man dead, five injured after shooting in Freeport

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Freeport Police Sunday morning say a 23-year-old Freeport man was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital. The identity of the victim is being withheld until proper notification of the family has been made.

News

Fourth of July safety tips

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT

News

Rock painting event

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT