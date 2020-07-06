DC Estate Winery brings back food trucks and entertainment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Continuing the Fourth of July fun, the DC Estate Winery is open and ready for business, all while keeping a focus on customer and staff safety.

Sunday, Cantina Taco and the winery hosted an event with live music, wine and of course tacos. Operational managers say the warm weather is always welcomed, but the facility is fortunate enough to support both indoor and outdoor options. They say it’s important to have the food truck and musicians back entertaining, as those industries were hit by the pandemic as well.

“It’s been a lot of hoops to jump, and I mean it’s just staying on top of it and doing all of the sanitizing and everything else we have to do,” says DC Estate operational manager Ashley Bingham. “But we want everybody to be safe as well, and we want people to feel safe when they come here.”

The winery extended its hours for people to continue to celebrate the warm holiday weekend.

