Chicago’s July 4 weekend ends with 14 killed, 63 wounded

Chicago police officers investigate the scene of a deadly shooting in Chicago on Sunday, July 5, 2020, where a 7-year-old girl and a man were fatally shot during a Fourth of July party Saturday. At least a dozen people were killed in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, police said. Scores of people were shot and wounded. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - One of Chicago’s bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 14 people fatally shot — including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy — and 63 more wounded, despite a concerted effort by the police department that included an additional 1,200 officers on the streets.

The violence that the department hoped to quell with additional officers was far worse than last year, when the long July 4 weekend ended with six people dead and another 66 wounded.

A Chicago police officer helps a child walk through an area being investigated after two men were shot Friday, July 3, 2020, in Chicago. At least 13 people were killed in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, police said. At least 59 others were shot and wounded. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
After a relatively peaceful Friday, gunfire erupted Saturday evening. Seven-year-old Natalia Wallace was standing on the sidewalk at her grandmother’s house during a Fourth of July party around 7 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the city’s West Side when, according to police, suspects climbed from a car and opened fire. The child was shot in the head.

“Bullets just came from nowhere,” Natalia’s grandmother, Linda Rogers, told the Chicago Tribune on Sunday. “I came out here and my grandbaby (was) lying on the ground.”

A Chicago police spokeswoman said a man is in custody in that shooting and charges are pending, but could provide no details.

This year, the period where the department counted July 4 weekend shootings ran from 6 p.m. Friday until the end of the day Sunday. In all, 13 children under the age of 18 were shot, including the two that died.

Chicago police investigate the scene where 8 people were shot, four of them fatally, in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago on Saturday, July 4, 2020. At least 13 people were killed in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, police said. At least 59 others were shot and wounded. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
The holiday weekend shootings followed tragedy the weekend before involving young people. Victims included a 1-year-old boy riding in a car with his mother and a 10-year-old girl who was inside her home when a bullet fired a block away pierced a window and struck her in the head as she sat on a couch.

This year, the department counted July 4 weekend shootings from 6 p.m. Friday until the end of the day Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

