Chairperson Frank Haney stands behind Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea

Chief Dan O'Shea speaks on behalf of the Rockford Police Department.
Chief Dan O'Shea speaks on behalf of the Rockford Police Department.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney is taking a stand backing Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea, as some have called for the firing or removing the Chief from his current position.

In a letter to the Rockford Police and Fire Commission, Haney expresses his thoughts about O’Shea being qualified and competent for his position. This is in regards to a group, calling themselves ‘the people’ demanding the investigation or resignation of O’Shea after comments he made regarding juveniles and crimes throughout the region.

Haney released the letter ahead of the hearing that will take place on July 7, 2020. The contents of the letter are below.

“I have heard Rockford Police Chief, Dan O’Shea, speak on youth violence, both publicly and privately, since he came to town several years ago. I believe I have a sense of his leadership style, character, and his heart. In particular, I appreciate how direct and open he is about discussions on “implicit bias,” something some pretend doesn’t exist but clearly does.

Do I believe Chief O’Shea is qualified and competent? Yes. High character? Yes. Does he care about our citizens, including young kids? Yes. Is he rightfully angry at our community’s continued failure to help ensure ALL KIDS, including those from underserved communities, are on a pathway to success and thus less likely to engage in dangerous, self-defeating behavior? Yes. And we should all be mad as Hell too! Apathy, the protecting of transactional politics of yester-year, and acceptance of achievement gaps, not the Chief’s words, are the problem we should be rallying around.

Do I wish Chief O’Shea would have gone farther in his remarks and called-out ALL of us, including me, the Mayor, City Council, County Board, Transform Rockford, Chamber, gangs, educators, School District leadership, Community College leadership, Women’s March, business community, Democrats, and Republicans, protesters, state delegation, and, yes - some parents too - for failing our young kids far too often? Yes! Yes, I wish he would have. We deserve that direct criticism, right?

My faith has taught me there is good in every kid because every kid comes from our Creator. But we also know a kid with a gun can do a lot of harm to him/her-self and others. In some cases, some youth are held accountable and tried as adults for their violent actions. This is tragic of course, but more often than not, a lot has to go wrong in a kid’s life before he picks-up a gun, aims it at someone, and pulls the trigger. WE, as a community, are failing kids, often many times and over many years, before they pick-up that gun and force law enforcement to engage.

Does the Chief want to “throw away” young people who commit a violent crime? No. Here is why I say this: I have worked with the Chief, and others, on a program called Focused Deterrence. This program is focused on young men and woman who are on Parole or Probation for a violent crime. This group of young people are determined to be the “most at risk” to commit a violent crime and “most at risk” to being a victim of a violent crime.

The message delivered to these young people: “we believe in you - we want you to succeed - here are a multitude of resources to help you get on-track.” The other message is delivered with equal weight - “however, the violence must stop! If you reject this help and pick-up a gun, then you are going away for a long time.”

The Chief, along with myself, Mayor, Sheriff, State’s Attorney, a faith leader, federal prosecutor, and others, have delivered that message many times in the past three years. Hands-down, it is the most powerful thing I have seen as Chairman. I have personally heard the Chief’s direct comments to the young men and women who are so at-risk. In every instance, his words are honest, genuine, and heartfelt. It is clear he is rooting for these kids.

Firing or removing the Chief from his current position, as has been called for by some, does not solve the problem. It does not reform what needs to be reformed. Firing the Chief does not help any kid get on a path to success nor does it make anyone more safe. For that reason, I believe this request should be denied.

Do not mistake my position as defending the status quo at all times and in all cases. That approach would also not be prudent. To that end, I applaud that the Rockford Police Department made some tough, but needed, culture and policy changes prior to the Chief’s arrival and in the aftermath of the Barmore shooting. It is important we build on this progress, together, at the City and County. Our community deserves that.”

