Advertisement

Violent Fourth of July weekend in stateline area

Holiday weekend brings shootings to the Rockford area
Violent weekend
Violent weekend(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Fourth of July holiday weekend came with violence in the stateline area. Here’s what we know happened:

  • Rockford Police are investigating a murder at Orton Keyes in Rockford after a shooting Sunday. Officers were called to the 500 block of Score Street, the Orton Keyes Housing Development, for a shooting victim around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers found an unresponsive man victim in the parking lot. Investigation shows the man was shot several times. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. The suspect is described as a black man, 5′7-5′11, around 25 to 35 years old wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.
  • Rockford Police responded to a call for aggravated battery with a firearm just after 5:00 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded to 3100 Liberty Drive in reference to a gun shot victim. The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. This investigation is ongoing.
  • Rockford Police responded to 1500 Birch Court for a shooting investigation. The tweet alert came in at 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Two shooting victims transported themselves to a local hospital. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
  • A BP gas station in Rockton was robbed around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. A man with a gun forced the clerk into a back room, stole cash and left the scene. The clerk was not hut, and the suspect ran toward a wooded area north and west of the gas station.
  • A Freeport man is dead after a shooting in the 900 block of S. Carroll Avenue in Freeport. Freeport Police received a call for shots fired at 12:19 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival they located six people suffering from gunshot wounds. All victims were rushed to area hospitals for their injuires. A 23-year-old man who suffered a gun shot wound to the chest was pronounced dead on arrival to the hospital. Other victims were two 26-year old men, a 28-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman.
  • Dekalb police officers responded to a report that someone had been shot at the FasMart gas station on 933 S. 4th Street in Dekalb around 1:50 p.m. Saturday. Two victims had been shot, and one victim died at a local hospital.

If you have any information on any of these cases police encourage you to call the departments or crimestoppers anonymously at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Illinois announces 639 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The new figures bring the total to 147,251 cases and 7,020 deaths so far in Illinois. The six deaths are the lowest in a 24-hour period since March 25, when three deaths were announced.

News

Saturday shooting at DeKalb gas station leaves one dead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The DeKalb County Major Case Squad is currently working this as a homicide.

News

Suspect escapes after armed robbery at Rockton gas station Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
At approximately 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the BP gas station in Rockton was robbed. A man with a gun forced the clerk into the back room and later took some cash before fleeing on foot.

News

Man killed after shooting at Rockford apartment complex

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Police describe the suspect as 5′7 to 5′11, with medium build, 25 to 30 year-old man wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.

Latest News

News

One man dead, five injured after shooting in Freeport

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Freeport Police Sunday morning say a 23-year-old Freeport man was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital. The identity of the victim is being withheld until proper notification of the family has been made.

News

Fourth of July safety tips

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT

News

Rock painting event

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT

News

A stateline family paints messages of positivity and cartoons to place in their neighborhood

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT
Their fourth rock painting event is tomorrow where whoever finds the five rocks, wins a gift card.

News

Ways to avoid risky behaviors over the Fourth of July weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
|
By Savanna Brito
High risk activities include being indoors while not wearing face coverings, not social distancing, and being in groups of more than 50 people.

News

Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s deputy vehicle involved in crash, woman taken to hospital

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The deputy was driving northbound on 251 with his emergency lights activated responding to a call for service.