Violent Fourth of July weekend in stateline area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Fourth of July holiday weekend came with violence in the stateline area. Here’s what we know happened:

Rockford Police are investigating a murder at Orton Keyes in Rockford after a shooting Sunday. Officers were called to the 500 block of Score Street, the Orton Keyes Housing Development, for a shooting victim around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers found an unresponsive man victim in the parking lot. Investigation shows the man was shot several times. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. The suspect is described as a black man, 5′7-5′11, around 25 to 35 years old wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.

Rockford Police responded to a call for aggravated battery with a firearm just after 5:00 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded to 3100 Liberty Drive in reference to a gun shot victim. The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. This investigation is ongoing.

Rockford Police responded to 1500 Birch Court for a shooting investigation. The tweet alert came in at 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Two shooting victims transported themselves to a local hospital. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

A BP gas station in Rockton was robbed around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. A man with a gun forced the clerk into a back room, stole cash and left the scene. The clerk was not hut, and the suspect ran toward a wooded area north and west of the gas station.

A Freeport man is dead after a shooting in the 900 block of S. Carroll Avenue in Freeport. Freeport Police received a call for shots fired at 12:19 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival they located six people suffering from gunshot wounds. All victims were rushed to area hospitals for their injuires. A 23-year-old man who suffered a gun shot wound to the chest was pronounced dead on arrival to the hospital. Other victims were two 26-year old men, a 28-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman.

Dekalb police officers responded to a report that someone had been shot at the FasMart gas station on 933 S. 4th Street in Dekalb around 1:50 p.m. Saturday. Two victims had been shot, and one victim died at a local hospital.

If you have any information on any of these cases police encourage you to call the departments or crimestoppers anonymously at 815-963-7867.

