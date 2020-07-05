Suspect escapes after armed robbery at Rockton gas station Sunday

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - At approximately 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the BP gas station in Rockton was robbed. A man with a gun forced the clerk into the back room and later took some cash before fleeing on foot.

The clerk working at the time was not hurt. The suspect headed into a wooded area north and west of the gas station. K-9s and several police departments helped in the search.

As of 9 a.m., the suspect has not been found.

