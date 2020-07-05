Saturday shooting at DeKalb gas station leaves one dead

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - On Saturday around 1:50 p.m., DeKalb police officers responded to a report that someone had been shot in the parking lot of a FasMart gas station located at 933 S. 4th Street.

Upon arrival, Officers located two victims that had been shot. One victim died at Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital. The second victim did not sustain life threatening injuries.

The DeKalb County Major Case Squad is currently working this as a homicide.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.