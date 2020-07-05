Advertisement

Saturday shooting at DeKalb gas station leaves one dead

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN Image)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - On Saturday around 1:50 p.m., DeKalb police officers responded to a report that someone had been shot in the parking lot of a FasMart gas station located at 933 S. 4th Street.

Upon arrival, Officers located two victims that had been shot. One victim died at Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital. The second victim did not sustain life threatening injuries.

The DeKalb County Major Case Squad is currently working this as a homicide.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect escapes after armed robbery at Rockton gas station Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
At approximately 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the BP gas station in Rockton was robbed. A man with a gun forced the clerk into the back room and later took some cash before fleeing on foot.

News

Man killed after shooting at Rockford apartment complex

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Police describe the suspect as 5′7 to 5′11, with medium build, 25 to 30 year-old man wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.

News

One man dead, five injured after shooting in Freeport

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Freeport Police Sunday morning say a 23-year-old Freeport man was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital. The identity of the victim is being withheld until proper notification of the family has been made.

News

Fourth of July safety tips

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT

Latest News

News

Rock painting event

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT

News

A stateline family paints messages of positivity and cartoons to place in their neighborhood

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT
Their fourth rock painting event is tomorrow where whoever finds the five rocks, wins a gift card.

News

Ways to avoid risky behaviors over the Fourth of July weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
|
By Savanna Brito
High risk activities include being indoors while not wearing face coverings, not social distancing, and being in groups of more than 50 people.

News

Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s deputy vehicle involved in crash, woman taken to hospital

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The deputy was driving northbound on 251 with his emergency lights activated responding to a call for service.

News

Local lawmakers explore how downstate COVID-19 executive order ruling could impact Rockford region

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
After a downstate judge rules Governor J.B. Pritzker is overstepping his authority when it comes to COVID-19 executive orders, local lawmakers discuss what this ruling means for the Rockford region.

News

Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Johnson is asymptomatic.