One man dead, five injured after shooting in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Police Department responded to the 900 block of S. Carroll Avenue in Freeport for a shots fired call at 12:19 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, police officers located six different people all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Four were brought to the Freeport Health Network Emergency Room for treatment and the other two were rushed to other area hospitals due to their injuries.

Freeport Police Sunday morning say a 23-year-old Freeport man was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital. The identity of the victim is being withheld until proper notification of the family has been made.

The other victims included a 26-year-old Freeport man who had a wound to his chest and a 26-year old Freeport man who had injuries to both arms. A 28-year-old Freeport woman suffered injuries to her right leg and a 19-year old woman from Cedarville had an injury to her hand.

Police have no description of any suspects at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information they should contact the Freeport Police Department 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers 866-847-7699.

