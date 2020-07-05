Man killed after shooting at Rockford apartment complex

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Rockford police officers responded to the Orton Keyes Housing Development near the 500 block of Score Street for a call of a shooting victim.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult man victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and wad unresponsive lying in the parking lot. Officials then rushed him to a local hospital but say he passed away from his injuries.

RELEASE: Murder investigation from early this morning. pic.twitter.com/DO8YTJTOAM — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 5, 2020

Police describe the suspect as 5′7 to 5′11, with medium build, 25 to 30 year-old man wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

